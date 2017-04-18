Business

April 18, 2017 9:20 AM

US industrial production up 0.5 percent in March

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON

U.S. industrial production posted a solid gain in March, reflecting a record rebound in utility output. But a closely watched gauge of manufacturing posted its first setback in seven months as auto production dropped sharply.

The Federal Reserve says industrial production rose 0.5 percent, propelled by an 8.6 percent surge in utility output, the largest on records dating to 1939. The utility gain reflected a return to normal demand for heating in March after an unusually warm February had cut demand.

Manufacturing output fell 0.4 percent last month, the first decline since last August. The manufacturing decline was led by a 3 percent drop in the production of motor vehicles and parts.

Output in the mining sector was up a slight 0.1 percent after a 2.9 percent February gain.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos