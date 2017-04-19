Business

April 19, 2017 2:56 AM

Fiat Chrysler opens parts distribution center in Winchester

The Associated Press
WINCHESTER, Va.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has opened a new parts distribution center in Winchester.

An event marking the opening of the more than 400,000-square-foot Mopar Parts Distribution Center was held Tuesday. Mopar is Fiat Chrysler's parts and accessories brand.

FCA US says the facility adds more than 70 jobs over two shifts. The company says the center is expected to ship 9.2 million pieces every year.

Another Mopar distribution center is expected to open in Romulus, Michigan later this year. That facility is expected to employ more than 100 workers.

