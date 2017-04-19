Business

April 19, 2017 5:04 AM

Cargo ship with 12 crew capsizes in Black Sea

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

A cargo ship carrying grain from southern Russia to Turkey capsized Wednesday during a storm in the Black Sea and one of the 12 crew members on board has been rescued, Russian emergency services said.

A search was underway for the remaining crew members, but emergency services said that high waves and strong winds were hampering the operation.

The Russian marine transport agency said that the crew of the Turkish-owned Heroes of Arsenal included nine Ukrainians, two Russians and one Georgian, Russian news agency Tass reported. The rescued sailor was from Ukraine.

The ship left the port city of Azov loaded with grain and capsized early Wednesday near the Kerch Strait.

The vessel was carrying up to 30 tons of oil products in its hold, raising concerns of environmental damage, Tass reported.

