Business

April 19, 2017 7:47 AM

China says Ivanka Trump trademark requests handled properly

The Associated Press
BEIJING

China is defending its handling of trademark applications from President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and her company, saying that all such requests are handled fairly.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Lu Kang was asked about the trademarks Wednesday, a day after The Associated Press reported that Ivanka Trump had won provisional approval for five marks since her father's January inauguration. Three were granted April 6, the day Ivanka Trump had dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Lu says China follows the law in granting trademarks and gives "equal protection to foreign trademark holders."

Asked about the timing of the April 6 approvals, Lu said, "There are perhaps some media engaging in hyping certain gossip to hint at something undisclosed. I can tell you that they will never succeed."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos