Vermont to New York bus link moving forward

A bus-to-rail service from Vermont's Bennington-Manchester region to the Rensselaer, New York, Amtrak station is moving ahead.
The Bennington Banner (http://bit.ly/2oLf2gM ) reports that riders will be picked up and dropped off at the Bennington station parking lot on Depot street. Vermont's department of transportation has approved the location.
The new bus-to-rail route will include stops in Manchester.
State officials still need to approve a transportation company that will operate the service. Bennington officials say they would like the state to issue a request for proposals by June. They hope the service will be fully operational by August or September.
