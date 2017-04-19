Business

April 19, 2017 9:35 AM

Vermont to New York bus link moving forward

The Associated Press
BENNINGTON, Vt.

A bus-to-rail service from Vermont's Bennington-Manchester region to the Rensselaer, New York, Amtrak station is moving ahead.

The Bennington Banner (http://bit.ly/2oLf2gM ) reports that riders will be picked up and dropped off at the Bennington station parking lot on Depot street. Vermont's department of transportation has approved the location.

The new bus-to-rail route will include stops in Manchester.

State officials still need to approve a transportation company that will operate the service. Bennington officials say they would like the state to issue a request for proposals by June. They hope the service will be fully operational by August or September.

