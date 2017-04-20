Business

April 20, 2017 12:28 AM

VP Pence meets Indonesian president on Asia tour

The Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia

Vice President Mike Pence is meeting Indonesia's president and other top officials in Jakarta on Thursday with trade and commercial disputes expected to be on the agenda.

The two-day stop in Muslim-majority Indonesia comes as President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo deals with a serious political setback after a political ally was defeated by Islamic conservatives in the election for Jakarta governor.

Indonesia is on President Donald Trump's trade hit list, and U.S. company Freeport-McMoran Inc., which operates the world's largest copper mine in the Indonesian province of Papua, is in a protracted dispute with the Indonesian government.

Pence's first engagement was morning tea at the presidential palace with Jokowi. It will be followed by an official meeting with the Indonesian president and press conference. Pence will also visit Istiqlal Mosque, the largest mosque in Southeast Asia.

Trump's company, the Trump Organization, is active in Indonesia with plans to manage luxury resorts being built near the capital Jakarta and on the tourist island of Bali.

Trump's Indonesian business partner, billionaire Hary Tanoe, is an aspiring politician with ambitions to run for president in 2019.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos