April 20, 2017 12:26 AM

New York devotes $200M to fight heroin and opioid abuse

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

New York state is devoting another $200 million to fight the scourge of heroin and opioid abuse.

Budget legislation signed by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo will send $145 million to community providers for things like residential treatment beds and outpatient services.

Another $6 million will fund the use of the heroin antidote naloxone.

Cuomo says the state is focused on prevention, treatment and recovery statewide.

New York officials say the number of opioid deaths in 2015 doubled compared to the number in 2010. Meanwhile, the number of heroin-involved deaths in 2015 was five times the number in 2010.

