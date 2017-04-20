Business

April 20, 2017 6:23 AM

Detroit water department starts delinquent account shutoffs

The Associated Press
DETROIT

The Detroit water department has started shutting off water service to some of nearly 18,000 residential customers with delinquent accounts.

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department says shutoffs resumed Wednesday after notices went out 10 days earlier to those affected. The department has payment and assistance plans to help those with delinquent accounts avoid losing service.

Department Director Gary Brown tells the Detroit Free Press the department expects most to attempt to make arrangements. He says everyone "has a path to not have service interruption."

The Detroit News reports the department says the number facing shutoffs is down from 24,000 last April and about 40,000 in April 2014. The department in 2014 disconnected service to more than 30,000 customers due to unpaid bills, prompting protests over its actions.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos