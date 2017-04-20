Business

April 20, 2017 8:09 AM

Iowa Legislature OKs most budget bills as adjournment nears

The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

The Iowa Legislature has approved most bills needed to finalize the roughly $7.2 billion state budget, an indication that adjournment is near for the session.

The Republican-controlled chambers have voted in support of several budget bills over the span of days that address spending on everything from education to economic development. Lawmakers are scheduled back at the Capitol on Thursday, though it's unclear what day they will finish work.

The Senate must still vote on funding for health and human services. Both chambers must finalize the so-called standing appropriation bill, which includes state spending for a variety of purposes across several state agencies. It is often the last bill passed in the session and attracts last-minute and sometimes controversial proposals that lawmakers hope to tack on before adjournment.

