Great Smoky Mountains National Park starts last parkway step

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is celebrating the start of the final paving project in the Foothills Parkway.
A park news release says an event Thursday commemorated the start of the last initiative for the uncompleted 16-mile section of road between Walland and Wears Valley.
Once completed, Superintendent Cassius Cash says the road will offer a 33-mile corridor with access to spectacular views of the mountains.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation secured a $10 million federal transportation grant for the project. Gov. Bill Haslam's administration has committed to an additional $15 million.
The Foothills Parkway was constructed in sections beginning in 1960. The 16-mile stretch went uncompleted due to funding and environmental issues.
Construction is slated to begin in spring and take 12 to 18 months.
