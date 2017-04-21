Higher wind power costs raise Maui consumers' electric bills

An electric company representative says Maui consumers' bills have gone up due to the higher costs for wind power.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2plHEP9 ) many Maui consumers saw their bill increase by about $7.03 from March to April. Hawaiian Electric Co. spokeswoman Shannon Tangonan said Wednesday that the company's switch from dependency on utility-owned fossil fuel plants to drawing power from wind facilities caused the rate to go up.
Maui Electric Company paid about 13 cents a kilowatt-hour for its oil-powered plants in April. The average price for wind energy on Maui is about 19 cents a kilowatt-hour.
Oahu consumers say they also saw a slight raise in their electric bills.
Tangonan says the Oahu increases are due to higher fuel prices.
