New Harris Teeter program aims to help shoppers find healthier options

Matthews-based grocer Harris Teeter has launched a new program aimed at helping customers select healthier food options at its stores.
The program is called Free From 101, Harris Teeter said this week. As its name implies, it designates which products are free of 101 artificial preservatives and ingredients, such as dimethylpolysiloxane, ethyoxyquin and dozens of other hard-to-pronounce additives.
A full list of the 101 ingredients is listed on Harris Teeter’s website. Free From 101 has special blue tags on designated products.
The initiative could also help Harris Teeter stand out in the increasingly competitive grocery industry. Traditional supermarkets like Harris Teeter, which was bought by grocery giant Kroger in 2014, have been focusing more often these days on organic and natural products. That’s put pressure on Whole Foods, which has experienced a sales slowdown amid the growing competition.
Harris Teeter is the No. 1 grocery store chain in the Charlotte region by market share, right above Wal-Mart, according to sales-tracking firm Chain Store Guide.
Since Kroger purchased Harris Teeter, it’s been adding fresh amenities to its stores like wine bars, growlers, gas stations and more food-service offerings, an effort to make the chain an even more attractive shopping destination.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
