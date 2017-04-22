Memphis travelers may chip in to pay for concourse updates

Travelers flying out of Memphis International Airport may contribute $4.50 apiece to help pay for concourse updates.
The Commercial Appeal (http://memne.ws/2p6TADq ) reports a passenger facility charge is among funding sources proposed for a $214 million revamp of the B Concourse.
A passenger facility charge, or PFC, has not been collected in Memphis since construction of a new runway in the 1990s.
The Airport Authority has applied to the Federal Aviation Administration to institute a PFC for the concourse project, which was unveiled Thursday. The PFC would generate an estimated $24 million and allow the airport to borrow less money for the project.
The airport proposes to expand and update the B Concourse rotunda and 23 gates, putting a new face on a cramped, aging facility that dates to the 1960s.
