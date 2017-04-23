Uber, Lyft opposing Vermont bill

Popular ride sharing companies Uber and Lyft are opposing a Vermont bill that would require the companies to greatly increase their insurance coverage for personal injuries when drivers are between rides.
The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2q3EPyr ) that the bill would also put on the companies new background check requirements and an annual licensing process with the state Department of Motor Vehicle.
Vermont senators added the requirements to a bill the House has already passed. In a statement, an Uber spokesman said the company opposes the Senate's efforts to pass "onerous regulations that could have significant impact on people's ability to earn money with Uber, ultimately stifling growth and improved transportation."
