Business

April 23, 2017 10:51 AM

Solar project powers up in Middle Georgia

The Associated Press
HAZLEHURST, Ga.

Energy officials say one of the largest solar projects in Georgia has been completed.

The Telegraph reports (http://bit.ly/2p3yoyb) that the new 52-megawatt solar facility in Hazlehurst is expected to generate more than 134 million kilowatt hours of renewable energy annually for customers of Green Power EMC for the next 30 years.

Construction began in April 2016 on the 480-acre utility-scale solar energy plant in Jeff Davis County.

During the eight-month construction period, more than 300 workers were employed, the majority of whom are local area residents.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos