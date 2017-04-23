Solar project powers up in Middle Georgia

Energy officials say one of the largest solar projects in Georgia has been completed.
The Telegraph reports (http://bit.ly/2p3yoyb) that the new 52-megawatt solar facility in Hazlehurst is expected to generate more than 134 million kilowatt hours of renewable energy annually for customers of Green Power EMC for the next 30 years.
Construction began in April 2016 on the 480-acre utility-scale solar energy plant in Jeff Davis County.
During the eight-month construction period, more than 300 workers were employed, the majority of whom are local area residents.
