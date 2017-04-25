NY reminding drivers to move over for first responders

New York state is launching an outreach campaign to remind motorists to move over for emergency vehicles.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the week-long effort Monday. It's intended to raise awareness of the state's 2011 "Move Over Law," which subjects drivers to fines and other penalties if they fail to slow down and move over for police cars, firetrucks, ambulances and highway maintenance and construction vehicles.
As part of the campaign, the state will place signs about the law at Thruway service areas. On Friday, Thruway employees and members of the state police will hand out flyers to Thruway travelers about the need to move over for emergency workers.
Law enforcement will also step up its enforcement of the law throughout the week.
