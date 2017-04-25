Business

April 25, 2017 12:24 AM

Honda to invest $124M for wind tunnel at center in Ohio

The Associated Press
MARYSVILLE, Ohio

Honda says it will invest $124 million to establish a wind tunnel facility at a research center in Ohio.

A statement from the president of Honda R&D Americas Inc. says the new facility at the Transportation Research Center will be integral to the company's aerodynamic and aeroacoustic research and development. The center is in East Liberty about 50 miles (81 kilometers) northwest of Columbus.

Honda says the tunnel will feature wind speeds of up to 192 mph and will be capable of testing both production vehicles and racecars.

Groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled for this summer.

Honda also says the wind tunnel facility will have enough space to provide an opportunity for customers other than Honda to use it.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos