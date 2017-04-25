Business

April 25, 2017 12:31 AM

Ohio House GOP set to unveil its tax, spending priorities

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

House Republicans are set to release their version of Ohio's upcoming operating budget, which is expected to include significant shifts from the governor's tax and education proposals.

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, Chairman Ryan Smith and other GOP members of the budget-writing Finance Committee scheduled a morning news conference to discuss details of their version.

The $66.9 billion two-year budget package Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) introduced in January contained a 17 percent income tax cut and a two-year college tuition freeze paid for in part through tax hikes on alcohol, tobacco products and gas drilling. Kasich also proposed imposing a half-percent increase in Ohio's sales tax and extending it to such services as cable TV subscriptions and elective cosmetic surgery.

House Republicans have expressed opposition to several of his proposals.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos