Valero Energy beats 1Q profit forecasts

Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $305 million.
On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had net income of 68 cents.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.
The oil refiner posted revenue of $21.77 billion in the period.
Valero Energy shares have decreased 2 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 6 percent. The stock has climbed 9 percent in the last 12 months.
