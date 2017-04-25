Business

April 25, 2017 7:58 AM

Valero Energy beats 1Q profit forecasts

The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO

Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $305 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had net income of 68 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The oil refiner posted revenue of $21.77 billion in the period.

Valero Energy shares have decreased 2 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 6 percent. The stock has climbed 9 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VLO

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos