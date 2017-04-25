Business

April 25, 2017 9:11 PM

The Latest: Soda-tax backers outspend beverage industry

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

The Latest on a soda tax ballot initiative in Santa Fe, New Mexico (all times local):

7:00 p.m.

Proponents of a tax on sugary sodas in Santa Fe, New Mexico, are raising and spending more in political contributions than opponents in efforts to sway the outcome of a city ballot initiative.

A political committee supported by the lobbying arm of the soft-drink industry reported in financial disclosures Tuesday that it has received about $1.2 million in cash and in-kind contributions. The Better Way for Santa Fe and Pre-K committee spent most the money in efforts to defeat the tax initiative.

A political committee backed by New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg that favors the tax has received nearly $1.5 million in cash and in-kind contributions to promote the tax. The committee earlier said it was being outspent by the soft-drink industry but campaign filings show that no longer appears to be the case.

Voters in New Mexico's capital city have until May 2 to decide whether to levy a new 2-cents-per-ounce tax on sugary drinks to expand prekindergarten programs.

___

4:40 p.m.

New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg has contributed more than $800,000 in recent weeks to push for voter approval of a tax on sugary sodas in New Mexico's state capital city.

A political action committee that supports the proposed tax on sugar-sweetened beverages in Santa Fe, New Mexico, reported Tuesday a $400,000 cash donation from the former New York City mayor since April 7.

The committee Pre-K for Santa Fe says Bloomberg also provided just over $400,000 worth of additional support in advertising, research and consulting.

Santa Fe voters decide on May 2 whether to adopt a soda tax of 2 cents per ounce to expand early childhood education services. Artificially sweetened drinks would be exempt.

Pre-K for Santa Fe says tax supporters are being outspent by the soft-drink industry.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos