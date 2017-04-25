Business

April 25, 2017 9:13 PM

Williamson to retire as Abilene Reporter-News editor May 12

The Associated Press
ABILENE, Texas

Doug Williamson has announced that he will retire as editor of the Abilene Reporter-News, effective May 12.

The Abilene native had worked for the Reporter-News for 32 of his 41-year career in journalism, the past five as its top editor.

The Reporter-News reports (http://bit.ly/2pjhSua) Williamson came to the Reporter-News in 1985 after nine years with the Waco Tribune Herald. His first duties in Abilene were weekend city editor and general assignment reporter.

He was promoted to managing editor in the late 1980s and editor in May 2012.

No successor was immediately named for the Gannett-owned newspaper.

