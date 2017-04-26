Business

April 26, 2017 8:09 AM

Fiat Chrysler quarterly earnings up by more than a third

The Associated Press
MILAN

Carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says its first-quarter earnings rose by more than a third as performance in Europe and Asia picked up.

The Italian-American carmaker said Wednesday that it made a net profit of 641 million euros ($ million) in the first quarter, up 34 percent from 478 million euros in the same period last year.

The carmaker, formed from the 2014 merger of Fiat and Chrysler, confirmed its 2017 targets, including net profit of 3 billion euros on net revenues of 115 billion-120 billion euros.

Fiat Chrysler said adjusted earnings before interest and taxes rose by 85 percent to 178 million euros in Europe and by 75 percent to 21 million euros in Asia. In North America, adjusted earnings were flat at 1.24 billion euros.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos