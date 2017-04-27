Business

April 27, 2017 4:57 AM

Poland signs first deal to buy natural gas from US supplier

The Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

Officials say that Poland has signed its first deal to purchase liquefied natural gas from a U.S. supplier, as the country seeks to cut its dependence on deliveries from Russia.

The head of Polish gas giant PGNIG, Piot Wozniak, said Thursday that the one-time delivery will arrive at the Baltic Sea port of Swinoujscie in early June. He would not reveal the size of the delivery or the price of the deal, which he has signed with Houston-based Chenier Energy, Inc.

Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said the deal helps Poland's efforts to cut its dependence on deliveries from Russia and is financially favorable to Poland.

Poland is taking steps to cut that dependence because Moscow has used fuel deliveries as a tool of political pressure in the past.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos