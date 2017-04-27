Business

April 27, 2017 5:06 AM

Eurozone economic sentiment at near-decade highs

The Associated Press
LONDON

The European Union says economic sentiment across the 19-country eurozone is at its highest level for nearly a decade, the latest signal that the region's recovery has moved up a gear or two.

In its monthly survey of the region released Thursday, the executive Commission said its economic sentiment indicator for the eurozone rose by 1.6 points in April to 109.6. That's the highest since August 2007 when early signs of the global financial crisis were emerging.

The Commission said the increase was broad-based across sectors, including industry and retail, and across countries.

There has been a wide array of evidence, mainly survey-related, suggesting the eurozone economy has picked up steam this year despite concerns related to a run of elections in Europe and Britain's exit from the EU.

