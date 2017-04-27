Charlotte’s Park Sterling Bank to merge with S.C.’s South State Corp.

Charlotte-based Park Sterling Bank announced Thursday it has agreed to merge with Columbia, S.C.’s South State Corp.
The companies said the deal, which still requires regulatory and shareholder approvals, is expected to create a franchise with $14.5 billion in assets with a footprint across the Carolinas, Virginia and Georgia.
“Our partnership with Park Sterling is a natural next step. We both have a common vision for building a quality regional bank in the Southeast, and this is a significant step forward in accomplishing that goal,” South State CEO Robert Hill Jr. said in a statement.
Under terms the deal, Park Sterling CEO James Cherry is expected to be appointed to the combined company’s board of directors.
As of March 31, Park Sterling had approximately $3.3 billion in assets, $2.5 billion in deposits and $2.5 billion in loans. The combined company is expected to have $11.5 billion in deposits and $10.4 billion in loans.
“Our team is proud to be partnering with South State to create what we believe will come to be recognized as the preeminent regional community banking franchise in the Southeast,” Cherry said in a statement.
