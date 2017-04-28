Business

April 28, 2017 2:17 AM

Thai police say pursuing arrest warrant for Red Bull heir

By KAWEEWIT KAEWJINDA Associated Press
BANGKOK

Police in Thailand say they have begun the process of requesting an arrest warrant for an heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune accused of a deadly hit-and-run accident almost five years ago but never charged.

National police chief Chaktip Chaijinda announced that the effort to arrest Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya began Friday in Bangkok. The state prosecutor asked for police action after Vorayuth missed Thursday's deadline to answer a summons.

Vorayuth is accused of fleeing the scene of a 2012 crash in his Ferrari after allegedly fatally hitting a police officer on motorcycle patrol. His family, half-owners of the Red Bull empire, has estimated wealth of more than $20 billion.

Police must submit a request for the warrant to a court, which decides whether to issue it.

