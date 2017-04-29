Capitol Watch: Nuclear subsidies, solitary confinement

In New York state government news, lawmakers in Albany take another look at the state's subsidies for nuclear plants and critics of solitary confinement push for restrictions on the practice.
At a legislative hearing Monday, state energy regulators are expected to defend Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plan to make ratepayers pay up to $7.6 billion over several years to bail out aging upstate nuclear plants.
Cuomo, a Democrat, says the plan will help the state shift to renewable energy and wean itself off fossil fuels. But consumer advocates and some environmentalists have criticized the deal as a costly bailout for a hazardous industry.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday critics of solitary confinement will gather in Albany to push for restrictions on the use of a corrections practice they say amounts to psychological torture.
