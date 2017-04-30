Business

April 30, 2017 11:05 AM

Power line proposal could reopen remote Vermont land debate

By WILSON RING Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Officials say a proposal to build an electric transmission line carrying Canadian power through Vermont on its way to southern New England could reopen a bitter public debate about the best use of the area.

National Grid would install the power line alongside an existing transmission line owned by the Vermont Electric Power Company where it runs through wildlife areas.

The state Fish and Wildlife commissioner says he doesn't know if it will be possible to renegotiate the conservation easements on the land in the West Mountain Wildlife Management area.

National Grid is expected to offer to offset the estimated 800 acres of land it would need to expand the powerline by donating other land that could be added to public preserves elsewhere.

National Grid says those discussions are just beginning.

