April 30, 2017 12:48 PM

Wyoming airline behind on lease payments to Cheyenne airport

The Associated Press
CHEYENNE, Wyo.

A Wyoming-based airline is behind in lease payments for its company headquarters at Cheyenne Regional Airport by about $80,000.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2puPoLK) the balance owed by Great Lakes Aviation was discussed during an April meeting of the Cheyenne Regional Airport Board. Airport Director of Aviation Tim Barth says the total represents five months of payments from December through April.

The airport uses the lease payments to pay off a bond that funded construction of the building that serves as the airline's headquarters and to cover the airline's operations at the airport.

Great Lakes Chairman Doug Voss says there've been conversations about the lease but the company won't comment further on the payments.

The small regional airline has been based in Cheyenne since 1999. It serves 13 airports in seven states.

