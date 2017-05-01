Business

May 01, 2017 3:19 AM

Electrical worker killed when bucket truck tips over

The Associated Press
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa.

State police in Pennsylvania say an electrical worker was killed when his bucket truck tipped over as he was working on a utility pole.

Police identified the man as 54-year-old James D. George, of New Castle.

The Penn Power lineman was working Sunday in Wayne Township in Lawrence County. Police say he was in the raised bucket of a utility truck that was parked on an inclined road. They say the vehicle became unstable, moving backward before tipping onto its side.

FirstEnergy, the parent company of Penn Power, said they are cooperating with police and conducting their own internal investigation.

