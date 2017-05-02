Business

West Virginia attorney general seeks input on card skimming

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia's attorney general has sent a letter to gas stations and convenience stores across the state asking for information on ways to raise awareness and prevention among businesses and consumers against skimming credit and debit card information.

In the letter, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says the request is not part of any investigation into their businesses but seeks input.

Skimmers are devices that can be attached to gas pumps and automated teller machines to intercept information from cards' magnetic strips and later used to run up purchases.

The attorney general's office says consumers should beware of additional devices attached to gas pumps or ATM card slots and that victims should contact their financial institutions.

Skimmers can look like normal card readers that stick out a little farther that normal.

