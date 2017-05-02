Business

May 02, 2017 7:03 AM

NYC transit worker fatally shot near her Brooklyn home

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Police say a New York City woman has been shot and killed less than a block from her home in Brooklyn.

The NYPD says officers found 41-year-old Jacqueline Dicks unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her head after responding to a 911 call around 11:40 p.m. Monday.

Emergency crews arrived and pronounced her dead at the scene.

The Daily News reports that Dicks was an off-duty Metropolitan Transportation Authority worker and was wearing her uniform at the time of her death.

An MTA spokesperson declined to comment.

Police haven't made any arrests. The investigation is continuing.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos