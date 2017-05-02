More than 18K claims filed in county after Hurricane Matthew

Insurance companies have closed 87 percent of the 18,193 insurance claims filed in Beaufort County in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, resulting in a payout of more than $159.3 million.
News outlets report that South Carolina Department of Insurance Director Ray Farmer says that nearly $587 million has been paid on 114,700 statewide claims related to the October storm.
Farmer's department assists residents who are experiencing difficulties in resolving their claims with insurance companies, as some in the region still haven't been able to move home. He says 25 complaints have been filed by Hilton Head property owners.
Teri Lewis, the Land Management Ordinance official for Hilton Head, says the town has 2,822 structures that need a repair permit, yet only 986 buildings have received the permit so far.
