New Oregon business tax plan faces opposition from GOP

Oregon lawmakers rolled out a broad plan to overhaul the state's corporate tax system Tuesday that could net anywhere between $288 million and $3 billion in extra funds for the cash-strapped state over the next two years.
The tax plan would replace Oregon's corporate income tax, among the nation's lowest, with a tax on businesses' gross receipts, or revenues from business-to-business transactions for things like equipment and materials, beginning in 2018 — a "mellow version," as one Democrat described the proposal, of the voter-rejected Measure 97 tax hike initiative.
The highest estimate of what the plan would raise, about $3 billion, is roughly equal to what the state says it needs to keep operations running at current levels through the next biennium and address a $1.6 billion deficit that could otherwise force cuts to various public programs and services, kick thousands off Medicaid health plans and scale back public-sector employment and benefits.
But those are estimates, and they don't account for other proposals — tax hikes on tobacco products, moving public-employee health plans into coordinated care organizations, statewide hiring freezes, revisions to collective bargaining with labor unions, etc. — that are also being eyed for the 2017-19 budget. The potential savings from those spending cuts revealed last month are still unclear.
Under the revenue-making plan, low-income households could also see their tax burdens slimmed down through things like personal income tax reductions or increases to the standard deduction, although the fiscal impact of those efforts is unclear. Various exemptions for certain business dealings, such as donations to nonprofits and transactions with government or among "closely related business entities," were also included to help soften the impact of higher consumer prices, which state revenue officials say would be inevitable.
Republicans in both chambers, however, appeared ready to double-down on their opposition. "No gross receipts tax, period. Oregonians slammed the doors shut on Measure 97 and they want to have a conversation not on a hidden sales tax, but on reining in out-of-control government spending," Senate Republican Leader Ted Ferrioli said in a statement.
The minority party's support for the proposal is imperative. Without it, the Legislature won't have the three-fifths, or 60 percent, approval that any tax increase needs from lawmakers before signing into law by the governor.
One way around that is to instead send the proposal to voters for final approval in a special election this fall. That would require only a simple majority, although its survival then rests in the hands of many of the same voters who struck down Measure 97 in November.
Democratic Sen. Mark Hass, who's been at the helm of local tax reform efforts for almost two years, hopes this latest proposal combined with other spending cuts could still make for a convincing package.
The range of potential tax rates, 0.25 percent to 1 percent, is more comparable to other states and smaller than the 2.5 percent outlined in the labor union-backed Measure 97. The lower gross receipts tax rates would also be applied broadly, impacting more than 18,000 companies with gross revenues over $1 million versus the 1,000 or so wealthiest companies with over $25 million in gross revenues that were targeted in the ballot measure.
Hass also stressed that any tax revenue plan is off the table without inclusion of cost containment strategies, such as those recently ordered by Democratic Gov. Kate Brown and proposed by a bipartisan group of experienced lawmakers.
"We agreed that there will be both of those passing, or neither. But it won't be one or the other," Hass said.
Democrats and labor unions have been squaring off with Republicans and businesses over whether Oregon's budget woes stem from corporations not "paying their fair share" or "runaway government spending" that's reaching unsustainable levels. Both sides, at the same time, agree Oregon's tax structure needs to major revision. Its extreme reliance on personal income taxes creates volatility during tough economic times, while voter-approved property tax caps from the 1990s have reduced funds to education and other services by roughly $1.8 billion annually. Oregon's lack of a sales tax also further hampers potential new sources of revenue.
"Unfortunately, our outdated, broken revenue system has forced us to piece together years of inadequate, unstable budgets," said Democratic House Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson, who applauded the plan. "Without bold action now, it's going to get much worse over the next several years."
Yet, some in the local business community maintain their opposition of an Ohio-style tax system and say a broad tax structure re-do is more appropriate after, not during, the 2017 session.
"Several states (Michigan, New Jersey and Kentucky) tried gross receipts taxes a decade ago and quickly repealed them because of their negative economic consequences," Sandra McDonough, President and CEO of the Portland Business Alliance, said in a statement on behalf of Brighter Oregon, the new campaign name of the Oregon Business Plan Coalition.
Ben Unger, executive director of Our Oregon, the labor union-backed nonprofit that brought Measure 97 to the ballot, blasted McDonough's statement as back-peddling on previous agreements by the business community to negotiate after the November election.
"They're clearly not interested in fixing this problem," Unger said. "We can't sit around anymore and pretend they're going to be part of the solution while schools suffer, our health care gets cut — it's not fair."
