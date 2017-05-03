No fun in Utah? Jazz fans turn tables on Warriors' razz

Salt Lake City leaders and tourism officials are playfully jabbing back at Golden State Warriors players who bemoaned the lack of nightlife in Utah.
The city's tourism agency launched a video Monday sarcastically titled, "There's nothing to do in Salt Lake." It features people enjoying drinks and food at bars, restaurants and sporting venues.
It's the latest attempt by Utah officials to combat the predominantly Mormon state's reputation as a boring place where it's tough to get a drink.
The teams are facing off in the Western Conference semifinals this weekend.
Some Warriors players said they wanted to play the Clippers instead of the Jazz to get Los Angeles nightlife rather than that in Salt Lake City.
Mayor Jackie Biskupski tweeted an offer to buy the first drink for Warriors players concerned about where to cry in their beers.
