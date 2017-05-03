Facebook to hire 3,000 to review videos of crime and suicide

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained Pause

1:08 Indian Land advances in S.C. 3A softball playoffs

1:32 SC Strawberry Festival Pageant 2017 held in Fort Mill

1:27 Missing Rock Hill teen's family, neighborhood asking for help

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:19 Video: Gilreath delivers for Northwestern baseball

3:25 Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal