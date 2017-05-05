Business

May 05, 2017 7:21 AM

Former Alabama bank executive to plead guilty in fraud case

The Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Federal authorities say a former senior vice president at Regions Bank has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in a $5 million bribery and wire fraud scheme.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Birmingham this week filed a plea agreement in U.S. District Court in the case against 67-year-old Philip Henry Cooper of Birmingham.

Prosecutors say the deal calls for Cooper to plead guilty to conspiracy to solicit and accept bribes for steering Regions' business to a company established by a co-conspirator in the scheme. They also say Cooper is pleading guilty to conspiracy to launder millions of dollars received by those involved in the fraud.

Prosecutors say Cooper must repay Regions $5.1 million.

Another former senior vice president at Regions, 57-year-old Richard Alan Henderson of Hoover, is awaiting trial on similar charges.

