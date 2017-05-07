Business

Angry miners at disaster site attack Iranian president's car

The Associated Press
TEHRAN, Iran

Angry coal miners and their families have attacked a car carrying Iranian President Hassan Rouhani after he visited the site of a deadly mine explosion.

Video published online by the semi-official Fars news agency showed one miner on the roof of the car, another jumping up and down and kicking its hood as Rouhani tried to leave Sunday.

The miners grew angry after Rouhani's visit, during which he vowed that "those who are guilty in this incident should be prosecuted."

There was no official word on the attack by state media.

Three semi-official news agencies have said at least 35 people were killed in the disaster Wednesday at the Zemestanyourt mine in northern Iran's Golestan province. Iranian officials say they've recovered 22 bodies and the search continues.

