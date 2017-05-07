Business

May 07, 2017 12:01 PM

Shutdown possible of oil producers near Oklahoma creek

The Associated Press
PAWHUSKA, Okla.

An Environmental Protection Agency administrator says three oil producers may be asked to temporarily shut down near an Oklahoma creek contaminated with saltwater.

EPA administrator Sam Coleman told the Tulsa World (http://bit.ly/2qdSCqo ) that producers near Bird Creek, near Pawhuska in Osage County will be asked for their daily production reports and may be asked to shut down while officials seek the source of the saltwater.

The water is a byproduct of extracting oil. The oil and water are separated and the water is injected back into rock formations.

The contamination in the creek was first discovered in August when a sheet of oil was found in the creek along with dead fish and turtles, but the source of the saltwater has not been determined.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos