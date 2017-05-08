Business

Goodyear building 3rd airship in Ohio, will be ready in 2018

The Associated Press
AKRON, Ohio

Goodyear says its newest airship should be ready to fly in the spring of 2018.

The assembly of the Akron-based company's third airship is coming together at its blimp base in northeastern Ohio.

Workers now are putting together parts of the internal aluminum and carbon fiber inner skeleton.

The Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/2pWachx ) reports that the new airship will be based at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.'s hangar in Ohio's Portage County.

The tire maker retired its last true blimp in March.

The new airships look like the original blimps and uses helium, but they aren't technically blimps because they have a fixed structure holding the balloon in place.

