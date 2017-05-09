Business

New Mexico governor adds option to budget plan

SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez says she has a proposal to restore vetoed funding to the Legislature for the coming fiscal year.

The governor's office issued a statement Tuesday offering from provide $120,000 for an analyst position sought by the Legislature without increasing overall funding to the legislative branch of government.

Leading lawmakers in the Democratic-led Legislature say the plan includes scant information about the administration's plan to shore up state finances and that budget negotiations remain at a standstill.

The Supreme Court is weighing accusations that Martinez overstepped her authority by defunding the Democratic-led Legislature and all state universities and colleges for the fiscal year beginning July 1. Martinez objects to proposed tax and fee increases approved by the Legislature and has called a special legislative session May 24.

