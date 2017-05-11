Business

May 11, 2017 8:18 AM

Macy's misses Street 1Q forecasts

The Associated Press
CINCINNATI

Macy's Inc. is reporting a first-quarter profit of $71 million.

The Cincinnati company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 24 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $5.34 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.47 billion.

Macy's expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.15 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on M at https://www.zacks.com/ap/M

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos