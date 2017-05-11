Salsarita’s Mexican Grill is coming to Rock Hill. And they’re hiring

Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill is coming to Rock Hill.
According to Kelly O’Dell, director of marketing for Salsarita’s, the restaurant chain plans to open a new location at 295 Herlong Ave. in Rock Hill in early July.
This will be the first Salsarita’s in Rock Hill and the 15th in the greater Charlotte region, according to Chief Administrative Officer Tim Carter.
The new location is across from a Showmars, and sits close to a Food Lion supermarket on the corner of Ebenezer Road and Herlong.
The Rock Hill location will be close to 3,000 square feet, and has a maximum indoor capacity of 83, with patio seating for 22 more customers.
The hours of operations are 11 a.m.-9 p.m., seven days a week. O’Dell said the chain will be hiring more than 30 employees for the restaurant, including salaried management, part-time and full-time team members.
Interested applicants are asked to send resumes to cltjobs@salsaritas.com.
Indian Land has a Salsarita’s location at 8374 Charlotte Highway. There are Salsarita’s locations in 19 states.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments