Salsarita’s Mexican Grill is coming to Rock Hill. And they’re hiring

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause 0:56 Video shows fatal punch in York County wrongful death suit involving late Vietnam vet 0:57 Take a walk through the Brite App 0:28 Salsaritas location expected to open in Rock Hill this summer 1:11 Learn more about new Indian Land football coach Horatio Blades 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 1:57 Rock Hill resident aims to connect cities with new app 4:31 South Carolina's Fort Sumter and the start of the Civil War 3:25 Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal 1:47 3 things you can get jail time for at National Parks Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Salsarita’s Mexican Grill is a restauraunt chain that's described as fast, casual and fresh. This will be the first location in Rock Hill, and one of several in the greater Charlotte area. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com