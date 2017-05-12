US Treasury chief to brief key allies on Trump policies

Top finance officials from the Group of 7 advanced economies have gathered to hear about U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies. They'll also look for ways to promote growth and combat terrorist financing and tax avoidance by major corporations.
The meeting in the southern Italian seaside town of Bari is to kick off Friday with a discussion of how to make economic growth benefit more people.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is due to explain Trump's plans to cut business taxes and regulation, and explain Trump's push for what he considers more balanced trading relationships.
The meeting prepares the way for a summit of leaders in Taormina, Italy, on May 25-26. The G-7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, the U.S., and U.K., with the EU also attending the meeting.
