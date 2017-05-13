Business

May 13, 2017 9:13 AM

2nd Kosciuszko Bridge light show to honor NY mothers

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a light show on the state's newest bridge will honor hardworking New York mothers but is no substitute for flowers.

Cuomo announced a multi-colored LED light show for Sunday on the Queens-bound Kosciuszko Bridge to celebrate Mother's Day.

Beginning at dusk, Kosciuszko Bridge cables will offer springtime colors in soft pink, yellow and orange that will change tempos throughout the light show. The tribute will last through Monday morning.

The governor held the bridge's first light show on April 27 for the opening of the $555 million first phase of the project.

The Kosciuszko Bridge is the first new bridge constructed in New York City since the Verrazano Narrows Bridge in 1964.

