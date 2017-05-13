Capitol Watch: Weddings, farm workers, police dogs

In this week's New York state government news, a lawmaker wants to make it easier for laypeople to perform marriages.
Democratic Assemblywoman Sandy Galef's bill would allow people to apply for a one-day marriage officiant license to preside over a wedding. The proposal reflects the growing number of couples who choose a friend or relative to perform their ceremonies.
Meanwhile, farm workers are pushing to repeal a state law that prohibits them from organizing. They say the law leads to harsh conditions and low wages. But farmers say letting workers unionize could lead to problems if an entire harvest is lost to a strike.
Also, Sen. Catharine Young will announce a bill to raise penalties for the killing of a police dog or horse.
