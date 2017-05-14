Bus lines moving out of Providence's Kennedy Plaza

Bus stops for Peter Pan and Greyhound buses are moving out of Providence's Kennedy Plaza as part of a plan to reduce the number of buses going through the centrally located plaza.
The two companies on Monday will move their downtown Providence stops and ticket windows a few blocks away to Sabin Street at the Rhode Island Convention Center.
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority says the move will reduce the amount of bus trips through the plaza by up to 45 trips a day on average.
RIPTA also says it plans to announce changes to summer service that will consolidate some bus stops in Kennedy Plaza.
RIPTA CEO Ray Studley says it's part of an effort to create a more community-oriented Kennedy Plaza.
Comments