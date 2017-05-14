Long court fight possible over planned 2 million hen farm

An attorney says it could take a year to resolve a lawsuit by residents seeking to stop a proposed egg farm that could have up to 2 million hens in rural southwestern Indiana.
A group of residents living near the site of Prime Foods Holding's proposed confined-feeding operation a few miles from Boonville argue a Warrick County zoning board acted improperly when it approved the project in November.
Zoning board attorney Maurice Doll tells the Evansville Courier & Press (http://bit.ly/2qseePN ) that the challenge led a judge to order a halt to any work on the egg-laying facility.
Residents have raised worries about possible water contamination, odors and how it would affect the area's residential development. Prime Foods has maintained the $50 million project is in a remote location.
