Business

May 14, 2017 9:27 AM

Long court fight possible over planned 2 million hen farm

The Associated Press
BOONVILLE, Ind.

An attorney says it could take a year to resolve a lawsuit by residents seeking to stop a proposed egg farm that could have up to 2 million hens in rural southwestern Indiana.

A group of residents living near the site of Prime Foods Holding's proposed confined-feeding operation a few miles from Boonville argue a Warrick County zoning board acted improperly when it approved the project in November.

Zoning board attorney Maurice Doll tells the Evansville Courier & Press (http://bit.ly/2qseePN ) that the challenge led a judge to order a halt to any work on the egg-laying facility.

Residents have raised worries about possible water contamination, odors and how it would affect the area's residential development. Prime Foods has maintained the $50 million project is in a remote location.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos