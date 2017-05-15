Business

May 15, 2017 4:04 AM

China's Xi appeals to foreign leaders for freer trade

The Associated Press
BEIJING

China's President Xi Jinping on Monday appealed to foreign leaders at a forum on a Chinese trade initiative to resist pressure to close markets.

Xi called for governments to pursue "greater openness and cooperation" and "reject protectionism." He was speaking to leaders and other officials from Asia, Europe and Africa at the event to promote Beijing's "Belt and Road Initiative."

China is promoting itself as a champion of free trade in response to pressure in the United States and Europe for restrictions on imports. That is despite complaints by its trading partners that China is the most-closed major economy.

The Chinese initiative calls for building ports, railways and other facilities to expand trade across Asia, Africa and Europe.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos