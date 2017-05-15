Business

May 15, 2017 1:37 AM

Trade groups appeal to Beijing to postpone cybersecurity law

The Associated Press
BEIJING

A coalition of 54 global business groups have appealed to China to postpone enforcing a cybersecurity law they warn will hamper trade and might harm information security.

The letter sent Monday to regulators adds to complaints Beijing is limiting access to its markets for technology products, possibly to support its own fledgling suppliers.

The groups warn the law due to take effect June 1 might violate Beijing's trade commitments and weaken data protection. It would limit use of foreign data security technology and the movement of information.

Its signers include technology, financial and other industry groups from the United States, Mexico, Europe, Japan and South Korea. They appealed to Beijing to postpone enforcing the law until it can be made consistent with free-trade agreements.

